12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 35.92% to $1.4 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.5 million shares, which is 997.87 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock rose 5.68% to $52.95. This security traded at a volume of 117.8K shares come close, making up 32.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock rose 2.5% to $25.01. At the close, Array Technologies's trading volume reached 57.6K shares. This is 2.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 1.88% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock moved upwards by 1.47% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 1.42% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.8 million.
Losers
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares decreased by 4.83% to $2.76 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares declined by 4.76% to $7.81. This security traded at a volume of 52.8K shares come close, making up 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) stock decreased by 2.25% to $8.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 208.7K shares, which is 38.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock fell 2.05% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock declined by 1.48% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares declined by 1.28% to $13.18. Yellow's trading volume hit 68.5K shares by close, accounting for 8.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.9 million.
