12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 17, 2021 5:38 pm
Gainers

  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock rose 10.47% to $5.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $330.5 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 5.67% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $7.66. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 147.7K shares, which is 18.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.3 million.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock moved upwards by 5.05% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares increased by 3.33% to $302.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 10.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $755.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock increased by 2.99% to $16.51. The company's market cap stands at $258.7 million.

Losers

  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock fell 23.01% to $11.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $167.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares fell 11.68% to $7.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.8 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock decreased by 9.95% to $18.2. The company's market cap stands at $804.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares declined by 6.75% to $52.93. At the close, Cisco Systems's trading volume reached 7.2 million shares. This is 43.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares declined by 4.23% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares declined by 2.85% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

