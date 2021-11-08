12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 87.84% to $6.11 during Monday’s regular session. As of 11:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 145.7 million shares, making up 67324.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $53.2 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares moved upwards by 35.69% to $4.29. As of 11:30 EST, Gaucho Group Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million, which is 3085.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock moved upwards by 23.25% to $2.65. Trading volume for CBAK Energy Technology’s stock is 5.7 million as of 11:30 EST. This is 506.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.2 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 18.04% to $10.56. The current volume of 44.1 million shares is 132.94% of FuelCell Energy’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares increased by 15.01% to $3.6. Broadwind’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 11:30 EST. This is 278.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.7 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock increased by 14.28% to $36.57. Bloom Energy’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 11:30 EST. This is 126.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock declined by 19.08% to $54.33 during Monday’s regular session. As of 11:30 EST, 51job’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 426.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) shares fell 15.56% to $12.0. The current volume of 186.9K shares is 378.11% of Eneti’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $218.8 million.
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock declined by 7.63% to $13.44. Trading volume for this security as of 11:30 EST is 67.4K, which is 50.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $415.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares fell 7.02% to $16.89. Trading volume for this security as of 11:30 EST is 481.8K, which is 40.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock declined by 4.89% to $6.23. As of 11:30 EST, RCM Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 81.6K, which is 37.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) shares decreased by 4.88% to $70.86. Trading volume for this security as of 11:30 EST is 367.3K, which is 74.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
