QQQ
+ 0.36
388.69
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
-1088.34
62131.65
-1.72%
DIA
-1.17
361.74
-0.32%
SPY
-0.67
462.57
-0.15%
TLT
+ 0.37
146.72
+ 0.25%
GLD
-2.44
169.60
-1.46%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 3, 2021 12:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares increased by 5.55% to $2.19 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 228.0K shares is 44.07% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $870.0 million.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock increased by 4.99% to $59.05. Trading volume for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s stock is 75.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares moved upwards by 3.85% to $143.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 171.6K shares, making up 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 3.78% to $5.08. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 42.35% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock moved upwards by 3.73% to $3.61. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is 69.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.5 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock increased by 3.7% to $7.0. Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 65.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.8 million.

Losers

  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 5.62% to $86.96 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 85.1K shares is 82.88% of Palomar Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock fell 2.95% to $8.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3K, which is 11.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $403.3 million.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock declined by 2.7% to $7.94. As of 12:40 EST, Vericity’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.2K, which is 40.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) stock decreased by 2.61% to $296.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 750.0K, which is 53.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stock decreased by 2.48% to $61.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 724.2K shares, making up 37.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock decreased by 2.26% to $39.0. Trading volume for Midwest Holding’s stock is 16.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $146.4 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) rose 51.7% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Liminal BioSciences reported the FDA approval for its Biologics License Application for Ryplazim. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 216 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 86 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    Tuesday's morning session saw 391 companies set new 52-week highs. read more