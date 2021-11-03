Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares increased by 5.55% to $2.19 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 228.0K shares is 44.07% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $870.0 million.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock increased by 4.99% to $59.05. Trading volume for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s stock is 75.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares moved upwards by 3.85% to $143.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 171.6K shares, making up 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 3.78% to $5.08. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 42.35% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock moved upwards by 3.73% to $3.61. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is 69.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.5 million.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock increased by 3.7% to $7.0. Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 65.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.8 million.
Losers
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 5.62% to $86.96 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 85.1K shares is 82.88% of Palomar Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock fell 2.95% to $8.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3K, which is 11.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $403.3 million.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock declined by 2.7% to $7.94. As of 12:40 EST, Vericity’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.2K, which is 40.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) stock decreased by 2.61% to $296.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 750.0K, which is 53.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stock decreased by 2.48% to $61.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 724.2K shares, making up 37.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock decreased by 2.26% to $39.0. Trading volume for Midwest Holding’s stock is 16.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $146.4 million.
