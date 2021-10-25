12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock moved upwards by 12.72% to $1.24 during Monday’s after-market session. Four Seasons Education’s trading volume hit 340.7K shares by close, accounting for 63.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares rose 6.4% to $2.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.5 million, accounting for 149.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.0 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares rose 5.39% to $3.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7 million, accounting for 65.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.9 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 3.18% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock rose 1.6% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 1.58% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 8.6% to $0.52 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Puxin’s trading volume reached 235.7K shares. This is 8.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.2 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 4.7% to $1.42. This security traded at a volume of 2.4 million shares come close, making up 453.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock fell 4.3% to $29.65. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares declined by 4.28% to $1.57. This security traded at a volume of 55.6K shares come close, making up 21.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock decreased by 3.58% to $4.31. The company’s market cap stands at $137.0 million.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) shares decreased by 3.51% to $27.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 98.5K shares, which is 27.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
