Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 2.18% to $5.83 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 499.5K, which is 12.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 2.02% to $2.27. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 148.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.6 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 1.86% to $2.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares, making up 87.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock moved upwards by 1.26% to $74.73. Trading volume for First American Financial’s stock is 113.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares increased by 1.19% to $9.29. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford’s stock is trading at a volume of 505, which is 1.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock rose 1.01% to $81.92. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 19.9K, which is 19.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 5.73% to $2.47 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 17.9K shares is 17.67% of FedNat Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $43.6 million.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 5.03% to $4.16. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 3.14% to $14.69. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 179.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $804.6 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 2.07% to $5.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 18.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 1.82% to $2.16. The current volume of 70.1K shares is 11.63% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.1 million.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock declined by 1.53% to $4.41. Genworth Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
