fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.83
370.27
+ 1.02%
BTC/USD
+ 1888.43
62740.65
+ 3.1%
DIA
+ 0.81
355.93
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 2.46
450.66
+ 0.54%
TLT
-0.22
144.35
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.16
166.61
+ 0.69%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 25, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 2.18% to $5.83 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 499.5K, which is 12.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 2.02% to $2.27. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 148.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.6 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 1.86% to $2.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares, making up 87.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock moved upwards by 1.26% to $74.73. Trading volume for First American Financial’s stock is 113.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares increased by 1.19% to $9.29. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford’s stock is trading at a volume of 505, which is 1.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock rose 1.01% to $81.92. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 19.9K, which is 19.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 5.73% to $2.47 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 17.9K shares is 17.67% of FedNat Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $43.6 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 5.03% to $4.16. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 3.14% to $14.69. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 179.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $804.6 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 2.07% to $5.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 18.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 1.82% to $2.16. The current volume of 70.1K shares is 11.63% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.1 million.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock declined by 1.53% to $4.41. Genworth Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) shares increased by 6.85% to $9.35 during Thursday's regular session. read more