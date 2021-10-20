fbpx

QQQ
-1.40
376.87
-0.37%
BTC/USD
+ 2107.19
66387.78
+ 3.28%
DIA
+ 1.62
352.84
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 1.11
449.54
+ 0.25%
TLT
-0.94
144.64
-0.65%
GLD
+ 1.32
164.13
+ 0.8%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 20, 2021 1:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 7.95% to $6.11 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.6 million, which is 42.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 4.74% to $2.43. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 157.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $125.6 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $5.39. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 50.88% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock rose 3.91% to $20.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 892 shares, making up 10.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.5 million.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock increased by 3.16% to $52.26. Trading volume for Brighthouse Financial’s stock is 529.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 90.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock increased by 3.1% to $128.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.9K shares, making up 73.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 1.81% to $2.61 during Wednesday’s regular session. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 (NYSE:MHLA) stock declined by 1.69% to $22.2. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046’s stock is 465 as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock fell 1.44% to $244.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 508.0K shares, making up 24.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.4 billion.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 1.29% to $3.47. Trading volume for Unico American’s stock is 17.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares decreased by 1.23% to $14.5. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 133.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.0 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 0.76% to $46.21. The current volume of 90.5K shares is 20.02% of eHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more