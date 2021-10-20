Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 7.95% to $6.11 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.6 million, which is 42.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 4.74% to $2.43. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 157.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $125.6 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $5.39. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 50.88% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock rose 3.91% to $20.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 892 shares, making up 10.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.5 million.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock increased by 3.16% to $52.26. Trading volume for Brighthouse Financial’s stock is 529.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 90.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock increased by 3.1% to $128.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.9K shares, making up 73.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 1.81% to $2.61 during Wednesday’s regular session. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 (NYSE:MHLA) stock declined by 1.69% to $22.2. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046’s stock is 465 as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock fell 1.44% to $244.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 508.0K shares, making up 24.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.4 billion.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 1.29% to $3.47. Trading volume for Unico American’s stock is 17.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares decreased by 1.23% to $14.5. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 133.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.0 million.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 0.76% to $46.21. The current volume of 90.5K shares is 20.02% of eHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
