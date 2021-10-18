Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares rose 6.83% to $2.5 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 21.1K, which is 91.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $15.48. Ambac Financial Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 128.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.5 million.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares rose 3.98% to $4.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 118.4K, which is 38.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.1 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 3.06% to $2.69. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 9.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock increased by 3.02% to $10.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.3K shares, making up 22.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $533.7 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 2.46% to $5.4. The current volume of 535.1K shares is 14.18% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 5.15% to $2.03 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 305.8K shares is 54.3% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $800.0 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares declined by 4.31% to $15.17. As of 12:40 EST, Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 129.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock declined by 3.22% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares fell 2.84% to $79.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.8K shares, making up 21.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares declined by 2.15% to $38.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 49.9K shares, making up 316.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $142.9 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 2.0% to $2.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 29.6K, which is 5.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.9 million.
