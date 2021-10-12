12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares increased by 14.85% to $784.13 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, HubSpot’s stock is trading at a volume of 691.1K, which is 161.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.8 billion.
- Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares increased by 13.72% to $10.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares increased by 12.12% to $6.75. Lantronix’s stock is trading at a volume of 262.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 183.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares moved upwards by 11.09% to $35.96. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 233.89% of PagSeguro Digital’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $11.8 billion.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock rose 10.4% to $1.91. ClearSign Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 63.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.1 million.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares increased by 8.19% to $299.5. Trading volume for SolarEdge Technologies’s stock is 741.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 124.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion.
Losers
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares fell 11.35% to $29.76 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 529.9K, which is 312.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.9 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock fell 9.2% to $10.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 27.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $592.1 million.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock decreased by 8.75% to $22.91. As of 12:30 EST, Amkor Technology’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 165.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares decreased by 7.21% to $25.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares, making up 76.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock declined by 6.21% to $5.29. The current volume of 260.8K shares is 88.48% of Quantum Computing’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $154.2 million.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares decreased by 5.63% to $8.9. The company’s market cap stands at $614.1 million.
