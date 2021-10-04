fbpx

QQQ
-7.56
367.74
-2.1%
BTC/USD
+ 680.55
48880.56
+ 1.41%
DIA
-3.18
346.36
-0.93%
SPY
-5.62
439.86
-1.29%
TLT
-0.37
145.72
-0.25%
GLD
+ 0.79
163.80
+ 0.48%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 4, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares rose 7.69% to $3.64 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $69.5 million.
  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares increased by 7.09% to $6.34. The company’s market cap stands at $193.2 million.
  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock rose 5.7% to $17.97. The company’s market cap stands at $401.9 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock increased by 4.89% to $1.93. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) stock increased by 4.33% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares increased by 3.65% to $13.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.1 million.

Losers

  • Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares fell 3.17% to $2.45 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $53.2 million.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock fell 3.16% to $39.0. At the close, Avantor’s trading volume reached 243.1K shares. This is 6.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.7 billion.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock declined by 2.77% to $1.76. The company’s market cap stands at $42.4 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares declined by 2.0% to $18.22. The company’s market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock declined by 1.85% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.7 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock declined by 1.79% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more