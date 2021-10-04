12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares rose 7.69% to $3.64 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $69.5 million.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares increased by 7.09% to $6.34. The company’s market cap stands at $193.2 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock rose 5.7% to $17.97. The company’s market cap stands at $401.9 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock increased by 4.89% to $1.93. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) stock increased by 4.33% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares increased by 3.65% to $13.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.1 million.
Losers
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares fell 3.17% to $2.45 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $53.2 million.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock fell 3.16% to $39.0. At the close, Avantor’s trading volume reached 243.1K shares. This is 6.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.7 billion.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock declined by 2.77% to $1.76. The company’s market cap stands at $42.4 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares declined by 2.0% to $18.22. The company’s market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock declined by 1.85% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.7 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock declined by 1.79% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
