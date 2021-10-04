Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock rose 2.63% to $3.89 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings’s stock is 179.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.2 million.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares rose 2.36% to $2.6. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 38.5K, which is 28.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares rose 1.9% to $68.59. As of 12:40 EST, First American Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 213.4K, which is 39.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares rose 1.74% to $114.99. HCI Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 17.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $963.7 million.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock moved upwards by 1.64% to $6.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 27.2K, which is 16.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $191.0 million.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares increased by 1.57% to $10.35. Tiptree’s stock is trading at a volume of 49.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $346.0 million.
Losers
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares fell 6.2% to $12.26 during Monday’s regular session. SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 592.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 5.91% to $2.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 120.4K shares, making up 21.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $878.9 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 5.21% to $3.46. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $437.2 million.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares fell 4.54% to $12.63. The current volume of 321.9K shares is 82.5% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $692.5 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 4.22% to $4.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3 million, which is 36.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares fell 4.14% to $4.41. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
