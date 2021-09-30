fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 30, 2021 2:58 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 5.09% to $2.89 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.8K shares, making up 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 4.66% to $12.12. Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 43.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $643.7 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $2.43. The current volume of 35.2K shares is 26.53% of FedNat Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock rose 3.34% to $12.98. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 388.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 105.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.0 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares moved upwards by 2.95% to $10.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.4K, which is 34.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $538.8 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock moved upwards by 2.53% to $4.66. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 2.74% to $17.09 during Thursday’s regular session. Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 871.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares declined by 2.65% to $3.12. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings’s stock is 37.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.0 million.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock fell 2.05% to $69.08. Lincoln National’s stock is trading at a volume of 410.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares declined by 1.64% to $12.65. The current volume of 438.5K shares is 13.87% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) stock declined by 1.63% to $64.29. The current volume of 297.4K shares is 27.68% of Principal Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $17.2 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 1.61% to $4.91. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 30.39% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

