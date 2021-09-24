12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock rose 4.43% to $17.91 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.3 million.
- Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock rose 4.42% to $19.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock rose 3.81% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.9 million.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $11.94. This security traded at a volume of 63.5K shares come close, making up 8.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.6 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares moved upwards by 2.97% to $9.7. The company's market cap stands at $521.6 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock increased by 2.62% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $119.7 million.
Losers
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock decreased by 7.7% to $4.2 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) shares fell 5.6% to $3.54. At the close, OPKO Health's trading volume reached 164.6K shares. This is 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock fell 3.39% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock declined by 3.14% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares fell 2.95% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.4 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares decreased by 2.59% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.