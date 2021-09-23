fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 23, 2021 12:44 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock increased by 4.65% to $43.43 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 301.5K, which is 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock rose 4.19% to $3.48. The current volume of 162.5K shares is 67.66% of United Insurance Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.7 million.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock moved upwards by 3.85% to $103.91. Prudential Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 762.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.1 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock rose 3.67% to $5.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 725 shares, making up 4.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 3.64% to $2.71. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 5.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock increased by 3.58% to $61.58. MetLife’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.8 billion.

Losers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock decreased by 3.56% to $2.17 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 211.6K shares is 32.51% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares fell 3.3% to $35.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 438.8K, which is 105.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $944.2 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 3.01% to $5.17. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares declined by 2.89% to $8.08. The current volume of 181 shares is 1.36% of Vericity’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 2.04% to $2.8. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 39.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO) shares decreased by 1.34% to $28.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 21.4K, which is 77.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

