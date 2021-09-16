fbpx

QQQ
-0.45
378.50
-0.12%
BTC/USD
+ 1485.57
47510.81
+ 3.23%
DIA
-0.66
349.48
-0.19%
SPY
-0.90
448.78
-0.2%
TLT
-0.53
151.11
-0.35%
GLD
-3.63
171.46
-2.16%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 16, 2021 1:26 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares moved upwards by 2.54% to $6.05 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 41.84% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 2.33% to $3.31. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 28.4K, which is 17.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) stock moved upwards by 1.74% to $9.33. Trading volume for SiriusPoint's stock is 166.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 1.73% to $4.16. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 84.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.0 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 1.71% to $147.57. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.5K shares, making up 10.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares rose 1.69% to $5.41. Trading volume for Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is 4.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million.

Losers

  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock fell 5.2% to $5.75 during Thursday's regular session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 395.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 260.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.1 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 4.65% to $2.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 19.5K, which is 59.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock decreased by 2.83% to $8.94. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares, making up 6.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $437.0 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 2.3% to $5.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 35.1K, which is 222.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares declined by 2.22% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock decreased by 2.17% to $9.95. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 79.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $510.2 million.

