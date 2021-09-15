Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 10.56% to $34.58 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 895.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $150.23. As of 12:40 EST, Arthur J. Gallagher’s stock is trading at a volume of 752.7K, which is 70.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.1 billion.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares rose 3.01% to $57.79. Brown & Brown’s stock is trading at a volume of 494.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.2 billion.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock moved upwards by 2.31% to $9.28. The current volume of 201 shares is 1.28% of Intl General Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $453.6 million.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares increased by 2.19% to $23.29. Trading volume for United Fire Group’s stock is 31.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $588.4 million.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares increased by 1.9% to $5.36. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 5.21% to $2.73 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 7.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares declined by 2.94% to $10.27. National Security Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 356 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 2.75% to $2.83. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 222.5K, which is 37.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock decreased by 2.74% to $2.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 192.5K shares, making up 146.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $125.7 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock decreased by 2.4% to $5.28. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 43.1K, which is 273.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 1.97% to $37.45. Trading volume for eHealth’s stock is 149.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $979.8 million.
