12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares rose 3.96% to $6.3 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $84.7 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock rose 3.15% to $4.91. The company’s market cap stands at $122.7 million.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares increased by 2.38% to $42.5. This security traded at a volume of 77.9K shares come close, making up 4.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) shares increased by 1.83% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares increased by 1.75% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares moved upwards by 1.53% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares declined by 3.65% to $6.08 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $53.6 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock fell 2.83% to $1.55. The company’s market cap stands at $173.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock decreased by 2.22% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.5 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 1.63% to $3.02. The company’s market cap stands at $37.2 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares declined by 1.58% to $1.25. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares fell 1.41% to $14.06. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
