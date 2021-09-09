fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 9, 2021 1:20 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 6.72% to $13.02 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 92.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares rose 6.29% to $93.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 200.7K, which is 70.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock increased by 5.86% to $6.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 5.26% to $3.0. Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 4.81% to $149.03. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.8K shares, making up 50.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock rose 4.4% to $235.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.2 million, which is 129.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 billion.

Losers

  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares fell 3.46% to $6.58 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 105.4K shares is 72.41% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $185.9 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares declined by 3.29% to $3.24. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.9K, which is 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares declined by 2.77% to $42.44. The current volume of 266.7K shares is 119.9% of Prudential’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 billion.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares fell 2.37% to $7.83. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 77.3K shares, making up 62.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $264.7 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares declined by 2.19% to $8.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9K, which is 11.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.4 million.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares decreased by 1.95% to $35.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 52.6K shares, making up 22.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

