fbpx

QQQ
-0.18
380.76
-0.05%
BTC/USD
+ 2530.59
49513.50
+ 5.39%
DIA
+ 1.34
352.21
+ 0.38%
SPY
+ 1.43
450.37
+ 0.32%
TLT
+ 0.65
148.24
+ 0.44%
GLD
-0.44
170.14
-0.26%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 2, 2021 4:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $3.92 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  • Graham (NYSE:GHM) shares increased by 1.82% to $12.81. The company’s market cap stands at $136.9 million.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $8.75. The company’s market cap stands at $496.1 million.
  • ADT (NYSE:ADT) shares moved upwards by 1.49% to $8.83. ADT’s trading volume hit 122.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
  • Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) stock moved upwards by 1.48% to $86.63. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock rose 1.39% to $1.45. The company’s market cap stands at $37.4 million.

Losers

  • Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) stock fell 3.61% to $23.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares decreased by 2.36% to $51.74. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 51.3K shares, which is 2.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock declined by 2.06% to $3.33. The company’s market cap stands at $44.6 million.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock decreased by 1.75% to $6.18. The company’s market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) stock declined by 1.34% to $55.46. Fastenal’s trading volume hit 2.0 million shares by close, accounting for 73.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.8 billion.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 0.93% to $3.22. The company’s market cap stands at $52.0 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 4.66% to $3.59 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million. read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 3.19% to $4.85 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 17.2K shares come close, making up 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.0 million. read more