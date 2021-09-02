12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $3.92 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- Graham (NYSE:GHM) shares increased by 1.82% to $12.81. The company’s market cap stands at $136.9 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $8.75. The company’s market cap stands at $496.1 million.
- ADT (NYSE:ADT) shares moved upwards by 1.49% to $8.83. ADT’s trading volume hit 122.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) stock moved upwards by 1.48% to $86.63. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock rose 1.39% to $1.45. The company’s market cap stands at $37.4 million.
Losers
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) stock fell 3.61% to $23.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares decreased by 2.36% to $51.74. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 51.3K shares, which is 2.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock declined by 2.06% to $3.33. The company’s market cap stands at $44.6 million.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock decreased by 1.75% to $6.18. The company’s market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) stock declined by 1.34% to $55.46. Fastenal’s trading volume hit 2.0 million shares by close, accounting for 73.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.8 billion.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 0.93% to $3.22. The company’s market cap stands at $52.0 million.
