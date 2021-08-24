fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.14
372.09
+ 0.31%
BTC/USD
-1185.75
48303.10
-2.4%
DIA
+ 0.22
353.23
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 0.69
446.57
+ 0.15%
TLT
-1.17
151.62
-0.78%
GLD
-0.07
168.80
-0.04%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 24, 2021 6:17 pm
Gainers

  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock rose 51.24% to $23.14 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Regencell Bioscience’s trading volume hit 405.7K shares by close, accounting for 80.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.6 million.
  • Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock rose 7.69% to $1.82. This security traded at a volume of 170.1K shares come close, making up 80.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares rose 3.78% to $17.84. The company’s market cap stands at $87.3 million.
  • Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares rose 3.21% to $6.75. Bio-Path Holdings’s trading volume hit 107.4K shares by close, accounting for 52.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares increased by 2.9% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares rose 2.64% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.4 million.

Losers

  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock fell 6.03% to $3.12 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares declined by 4.26% to $0.9. The company’s market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) stock fell 3.59% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.8 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock declined by 3.04% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock declined by 2.87% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $992.2 million.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares declined by 2.86% to $24.18. At the close, Axsome Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 149.9K shares. This is 15.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $911.1 million.

