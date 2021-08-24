12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock rose 51.24% to $23.14 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Regencell Bioscience’s trading volume hit 405.7K shares by close, accounting for 80.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.6 million.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock rose 7.69% to $1.82. This security traded at a volume of 170.1K shares come close, making up 80.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares rose 3.78% to $17.84. The company’s market cap stands at $87.3 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares rose 3.21% to $6.75. Bio-Path Holdings’s trading volume hit 107.4K shares by close, accounting for 52.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares increased by 2.9% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares rose 2.64% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.4 million.
Losers
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock fell 6.03% to $3.12 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares declined by 4.26% to $0.9. The company’s market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) stock fell 3.59% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.8 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock declined by 3.04% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock declined by 2.87% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $992.2 million.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares declined by 2.86% to $24.18. At the close, Axsome Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 149.9K shares. This is 15.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $911.1 million.
