12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 18, 2021 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock moved upwards by 4.19% to $0.59 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $99.4 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares increased by 3.57% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares moved upwards by 2.76% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.9 million.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock rose 2.61% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock increased by 2.07% to $134.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $914.1 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) stock rose 1.91% to $19.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.

Losers

  • Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock decreased by 7.99% to $66.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock declined by 7.62% to $22.7. This security traded at a volume of 52.0K shares come close, making up 17.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock decreased by 6.63% to $2.82. The company’s market cap stands at $41.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock decreased by 4.29% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock fell 4.09% to $0.55. The company’s market cap stands at $57.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock declined by 2.1% to $1.87. The company’s market cap stands at $73.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

