Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 17, 2021 12:43 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock moved upwards by 14.78% to $3.96 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 424.7K, which is 80.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 4.9% to $10.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 16.7K, which is 112.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock rose 1.95% to $9.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.8K, which is 27.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $459.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) stock moved upwards by 1.29% to $54.03. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 102.0K shares, making up 26.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares increased by 1.29% to $192.0. Investors Title’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.6 million.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares rose 0.96% to $274.29. Trading volume for Everest Re Group’s stock is 69.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.9 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 7.29% to $3.18 during Tuesday’s regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 279.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.3 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 5.75% to $2.74. The current volume of 157.8K shares is 119.55% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock decreased by 5.37% to $77.99. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 93.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 4.71% to $2.23. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 584.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 231.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $116.5 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock decreased by 3.72% to $13.49. The current volume of 538.3K shares is 41.72% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares declined by 3.26% to $63.37. The current volume of 273.3K shares is 25.93% of Athene Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $12.2 billion.

