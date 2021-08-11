fbpx

QQQ
-0.67
367.51
-0.18%
DIA
+ 1.98
350.75
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 0.63
442.06
+ 0.14%
TLT
-0.04
146.61
-0.03%
GLD
+ 2.10
159.67
+ 1.3%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 11, 2021 12:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock rose 3.62% to $24.73 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for ProAssurance’s stock is 81.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 3.37% to $3.98. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 235.3K, which is 34.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock rose 2.82% to $70.59. The current volume of 593.4K shares is 43.47% of Lincoln National’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares moved upwards by 2.74% to $4.12. United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 22.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $178.0 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 2.34% to $33.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 160.2K shares, making up 61.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $188.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3K shares, making up 42.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $356.7 million.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 4.4% to $3.92 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 99.9K, which is 4.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 4.31% to $8.23. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 494.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 3.89% to $79.81. The current volume of 737.9K shares is 37.16% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 3.46% to $3.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.5K, which is 0.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.3 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 3.27% to $47.05. Trading volume for eHealth’s stock is 273.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares fell 3.1% to $7.51. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.9K, which is 29.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $106.1 during Tuesday's read more