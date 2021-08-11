Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock rose 3.62% to $24.73 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for ProAssurance’s stock is 81.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 3.37% to $3.98. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 235.3K, which is 34.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock rose 2.82% to $70.59. The current volume of 593.4K shares is 43.47% of Lincoln National’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares moved upwards by 2.74% to $4.12. United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 22.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $178.0 million.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 2.34% to $33.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 160.2K shares, making up 61.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $188.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3K shares, making up 42.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $356.7 million.
Losers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 4.4% to $3.92 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 99.9K, which is 4.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 4.31% to $8.23. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 494.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 3.89% to $79.81. The current volume of 737.9K shares is 37.16% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 3.46% to $3.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.5K, which is 0.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 3.27% to $47.05. Trading volume for eHealth’s stock is 273.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares fell 3.1% to $7.51. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.9K, which is 29.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.
