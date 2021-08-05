12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) stock increased by 8.96% to $40.6 during Thursday’s after-market session. Yelp’s trading volume hit 63.2K shares by close, accounting for 9.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $32.03. At the close, Magnite’s trading volume reached 198.8K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) shares increased by 2.99% to $18.24. Eventbrite’s trading volume hit 321.0K shares by close, accounting for 23.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares rose 2.68% to $5.35. The company’s market cap stands at $528.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares rose 2.52% to $27.16. iHeartMedia’s trading volume hit 143.5K shares by close, accounting for 13.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) stock increased by 2.32% to $29.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares decreased by 18.02% to $8.01 during Thursday’s after-market session. Zynga’s trading volume hit 3.0 million shares by close, accounting for 21.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) stock decreased by 3.97% to $105.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 760.8K, accounting for 23.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares decreased by 3.73% to $35.15. At the close, Interpublic Gr of Cos’s trading volume reached 362.3K shares. This is 8.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares fell 3.4% to $106.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 107.2K, accounting for 19.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock fell 2.65% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares fell 2.12% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
