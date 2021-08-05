fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.33
365.01
+ 0.63%
DIA
+ 2.56
345.43
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.64
436.34
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.77
151.83
-0.51%
GLD
-0.68
170.21
-0.4%

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 5, 2021 4:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) stock increased by 8.96% to $40.6 during Thursday’s after-market session. Yelp’s trading volume hit 63.2K shares by close, accounting for 9.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $32.03. At the close, Magnite’s trading volume reached 198.8K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) shares increased by 2.99% to $18.24. Eventbrite’s trading volume hit 321.0K shares by close, accounting for 23.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares rose 2.68% to $5.35. The company’s market cap stands at $528.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares rose 2.52% to $27.16. iHeartMedia’s trading volume hit 143.5K shares by close, accounting for 13.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) stock increased by 2.32% to $29.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares decreased by 18.02% to $8.01 during Thursday’s after-market session. Zynga’s trading volume hit 3.0 million shares by close, accounting for 21.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) stock decreased by 3.97% to $105.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 760.8K, accounting for 23.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares decreased by 3.73% to $35.15. At the close, Interpublic Gr of Cos’s trading volume reached 362.3K shares. This is 8.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares fell 3.4% to $106.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 107.2K, accounting for 19.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock fell 2.65% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares fell 2.12% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

70 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares gained 43.4% to close at $3.50 on Friday. read more

16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    This morning 533 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more