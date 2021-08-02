12 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.05, up from $(0.06) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 EPS and sales guidance.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 FFO of $3.24, up from $2.12 year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY21 FFO guidance.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $20 price target.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares are trading higher after the company reported the purchase of CarZeus for $400K in cash.

Losers

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of $100 million of common stock.