fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.03
364.54
+ 0.01%
DIA
-1.11
350.59
-0.32%
SPY
-0.89
439.40
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.15
148.37
+ 0.77%
GLD
-0.20
170.02
-0.12%

12 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

byTyree Gorges
August 2, 2021 5:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.05, up from $(0.06) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 EPS and sales guidance.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 FFO of $3.24, up from $2.12 year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY21 FFO guidance.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $20 price target.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares are trading higher after the company reported the purchase of CarZeus for $400K in cash.

Losers

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of $100 million of common stock.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock moved upwards by 16.98% to $3.65 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 707.0K shares come close, making up 767.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million. read more

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) shares jumped 311.6% to close at $17.00 on Monday after jumping 20% on Friday. read more

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more