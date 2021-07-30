12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $88.15 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, First Solar’s trading volume reached 116.2K shares. This is 5.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 2.13% to $0.78. Trading volume for this security closed at 360.4K, accounting for 9.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.3 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares increased by 1.96% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares rose 1.58% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.3 million.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock increased by 1.17% to $19.75. Pure Storage’s trading volume hit 361.7K shares by close, accounting for 7.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares rose 0.97% to $1.04. The company’s market cap stands at $116.2 million.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares fell 6.53% to $7.74 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Marin Software’s trading volume reached 829.6K shares. This is 3.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock fell 3.69% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.6 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 3.13% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 2.11% to $6.5. The company’s market cap stands at $46.3 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares decreased by 1.84% to $31.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock declined by 1.46% to $11.5. The company’s market cap stands at $357.6 million.
