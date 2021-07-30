fbpx

QQQ
-1.82
368.30
-0.5%
DIA
-1.31
352.13
-0.37%
SPY
-1.84
442.49
-0.42%
TLT
+ 0.68
148.14
+ 0.46%
GLD
-1.38
172.55
-0.81%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 30, 2021 1:15 pm
Gainers

  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares moved upwards by 15.07% to $3.97 during Friday’s regular session. First High-School Edu’s stock is trading at a volume of 202.3K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 78.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) stock moved upwards by 11.89% to $56.01. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 242.4% of Capri Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock rose 9.25% to $4.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 4.1 million, which is 493.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.4 million.
  • XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares moved upwards by 8.32% to $41.27. XPeng’s stock is trading at a volume of 15.6 million shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 98.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 billion.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $28.36. The current volume of 84.5K shares is 59.16% of E-Home Household Service’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $951.6 million.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares rose 5.89% to $12.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.

Losers

  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 9.61% to $1.13 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 193.9K, which is 39.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares fell 9.54% to $8.35. Trading volume for Youdao’s stock is 877.8K as of 12:37 EST. This is 148.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock fell 8.05% to $17.61. 1stdibs.com’s stock is trading at a volume of 135.2K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 35.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.6 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares declined by 7.86% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 1.6 million, which is 77.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $215.0 million.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares declined by 7.39% to $184.29. Trading volume for Etsy’s stock is 2.6 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 86.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 billion.
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock declined by 7.34% to $242.72. Wayfair’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 125.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.2 billion.

Posted-In:

Movers

