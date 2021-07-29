11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $5.84 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $177.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares moved upwards by 1.41% to $12.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.0K, accounting for 1.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 1.23% to $17.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 156.1K, accounting for 4.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 1.15% to $2.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 147.0K, accounting for 0.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $492.1 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares rose 1.14% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.5 million.
Losers
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock fell 6.18% to $2.28 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Energous’s trading volume reached 59.3K shares. This is 3.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares fell 4.42% to $55.0. The company’s market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 2.03% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares declined by 1.87% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock declined by 1.74% to $2.26. The company’s market cap stands at $153.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares decreased by 1.66% to $4.17. The company’s market cap stands at $46.2 million.
