12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock moved upwards by 9.82% to $293.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Atlassian Corporation’s trading volume reached 104.9K shares. This is 8.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock moved upwards by 8.83% to $4.31. The company’s market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock rose 5.19% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares increased by 4.62% to $1.13. The company’s market cap stands at $54.6 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock rose 3.37% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.7 million.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shares moved upwards by 2.51% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $878.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares declined by 8.97% to $137.05 during Thursday’s after-market session. Zendesk’s trading volume hit 121.7K shares by close, accounting for 12.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock decreased by 5.56% to $185.74. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 327.7K shares, which is 18.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares fell 4.3% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.9 million.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock decreased by 4.16% to $20.55. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock decreased by 3.84% to $7.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.5K, accounting for 1.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.4 million.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock decreased by 3.63% to $187.0. This security traded at a volume of 107.4K shares come close, making up 10.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.8 billion.
