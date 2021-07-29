12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares rose 3.6% to $2.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 994 shares come close, making up 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. read more