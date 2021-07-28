12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares rose 6.74% to $74.5 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Cognizant Tech Solns’s trading volume reached 77.6K shares. This is 1.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares increased by 3.62% to $11.73. The company’s market cap stands at $144.7 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 3.15% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $898.1 million.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares rose 3.0% to $141.0. The company’s market cap stands at $11.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares increased by 2.8% to $2.93. The company’s market cap stands at $152.9 million.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock rose 2.63% to $146.19. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 956.5K shares, which is 11.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock declined by 8.82% to $12.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares declined by 7.95% to $277.99. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 28.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.5 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock fell 7.72% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock declined by 7.02% to $6.5. The company’s market cap stands at $93.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares decreased by 6.67% to $1.4. The company’s market cap stands at $136.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock fell 4.75% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
