Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock moved upwards by 15.42% to $4.94 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 141.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock rose 3.6% to $4.31. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 75.3K, which is 70.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.7 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 2.88% to $7.66. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 786.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock increased by 2.79% to $13.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.4K, which is 33.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $746.3 million.
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock moved upwards by 2.63% to $7.8. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K, which is 36.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares increased by 2.6% to $17.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 231.6K, which is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 2.84% to $4.02 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 456, which is 6.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares decreased by 2.63% to $49.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 241.2K shares, making up 61.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock declined by 2.09% to $137.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 418.2K, which is 34.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock declined by 1.88% to $143.96. Marsh & McLennan’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 76.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) stock declined by 1.63% to $146.96. Trading volume for Travelers Companies’s stock is 421.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.6 billion.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares decreased by 1.59% to $258.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1K shares, making up 17.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
