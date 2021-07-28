fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.83
363.61
+ 0.23%
DIA
-1.31
351.93
-0.37%
SPY
-0.63
439.64
-0.14%
TLT
-0.81
150.45
-0.54%
GLD
+ 0.24
168.21
+ 0.14%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 28, 2021 12:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock moved upwards by 15.42% to $4.94 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 141.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock rose 3.6% to $4.31. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 75.3K, which is 70.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.7 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 2.88% to $7.66. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 786.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock increased by 2.79% to $13.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.4K, which is 33.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $746.3 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock moved upwards by 2.63% to $7.8. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K, which is 36.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares increased by 2.6% to $17.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 231.6K, which is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 2.84% to $4.02 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 456, which is 6.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares decreased by 2.63% to $49.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 241.2K shares, making up 61.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock declined by 2.09% to $137.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 418.2K, which is 34.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 billion.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock declined by 1.88% to $143.96. Marsh & McLennan’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 76.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) stock declined by 1.63% to $146.96. Trading volume for Travelers Companies’s stock is 421.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.6 billion.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares decreased by 1.59% to $258.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1K shares, making up 17.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Aon (NYSE: AON) stock increased by 5.81% to $253.19 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) stock moved upwards by 2.26% to $12.19 during Tuesday's regular session. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    On Friday morning, 417 companies achieved new highs for the year. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Thursday morning saw 321 companies set new 52-week highs. read more