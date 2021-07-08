11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) shares increased by 4.18% to $65.01 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 58.3K shares, which is 19.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares rose 3.25% to $2.54. Energous’s trading volume hit 15.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $157.3 million.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $7.99. At the close, Titan Intl’s trading volume reached 42.7K shares. This is 7.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $492.4 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 1.38% to $8.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 0.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock moved upwards by 1.32% to $69.01. At the close, Danaos’s trading volume reached 25.5K shares. This is 5.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shares rose 1.22% to $28.85. This security traded at a volume of 34.0K shares come close, making up 0.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 3.49% to $3.05 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.7K, accounting for 0.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares fell 1.45% to $4.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0K, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $362.4 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock decreased by 1.17% to $32.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 45.9K, accounting for 1.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares declined by 1.04% to $46.09. This security traded at a volume of 16.5K shares come close, making up 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 1.02% to $1.96. At the close, ShiftPixy’s trading volume reached 4.6K shares. This is 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.5 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.