12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares rose 63.68% to $7.24 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 80.4 million, which is 2443.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.7 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 20.53% to $7.96. The current volume of 19.1 million shares is 2522.94% of Wunong Net Technology Co’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.8 million.
- Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) stock increased by 15.41% to $15.5. As of 12:30 EST, Fiesta Restaurant Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 182.3K, which is 197.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $410.2 million.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares rose 11.6% to $3.27. As of 12:30 EST, Dixie Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 198.5K, which is 290.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares increased by 9.69% to $21.62. J.Jill’s stock is trading at a volume of 154.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.8 million.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) stock increased by 9.07% to $26.56. The current volume of 105.3K shares is 99.5% of Bassett Furniture Indus’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares decreased by 20.43% to $27.7 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 350.2K shares, making up 54.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares decreased by 13.17% to $1.01. Trading volume for Four Seasons Education’s stock is 311.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 12.71% to $2.61. As of 12:30 EST, Xcel Brands’s stock is trading at a volume of 371.9K, which is 16.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares declined by 10.85% to $6.33. Trading volume for iPower’s stock is 336.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.4 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock fell 9.24% to $3.93. Onion Global’s stock is trading at a volume of 260.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.7 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock declined by 8.46% to $18.64. CarParts.com’s stock is trading at a volume of 900.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 72.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $896.4 million.
