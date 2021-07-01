12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares increased by 60.0% to $2.08 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 177.0 million, which is 12212.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 23.84% to $20.31. Trading volume for Pulse Biosciences’s stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2077.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.4 million.
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) stock rose 18.0% to $7.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 242.9K shares, making up 293.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $197.2 million.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock rose 14.61% to $16.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 916.5K shares, making up 645.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $474.6 million.
- Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares moved upwards by 13.08% to $14.69. Trading volume for Vincerx Pharma’s stock is 392.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 337.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.3 million.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock increased by 12.09% to $5.47. Trading volume for Aprea Therapeutics’s stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.
Losers
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares decreased by 19.69% to $2.79 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.0 million shares, making up 307.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $378.6 million.
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares fell 16.88% to $16.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 1060.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $646.5 million.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock decreased by 15.95% to $186.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 157.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares declined by 15.68% to $9.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 321.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $144.6 million.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock declined by 13.16% to $16.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 237.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
- Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares fell 12.73% to $19.2. As of 12:30 EST, Codex DNA’s stock is trading at a volume of 42.4K, which is 6.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $541.9 million.
