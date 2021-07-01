fbpx
QQQ
-1.04
355.47
-0.29%
DIA
+ 0.76
344.19
+ 0.22%
SPY
+ 1.45
426.61
+ 0.34%
TLT
-0.66
145.01
-0.46%
GLD
+ 0.09
165.54
+ 0.05%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 1, 2021 12:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares increased by 60.0% to $2.08 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 177.0 million, which is 12212.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 23.84% to $20.31. Trading volume for Pulse Biosciences’s stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2077.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.4 million.
  • scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) stock rose 18.0% to $7.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 242.9K shares, making up 293.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $197.2 million.
  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock rose 14.61% to $16.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 916.5K shares, making up 645.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $474.6 million.
  • Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares moved upwards by 13.08% to $14.69. Trading volume for Vincerx Pharma’s stock is 392.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 337.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.3 million.
  • Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock increased by 12.09% to $5.47. Trading volume for Aprea Therapeutics’s stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.

Losers

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares decreased by 19.69% to $2.79 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.0 million shares, making up 307.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $378.6 million.
  • Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares fell 16.88% to $16.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 1060.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $646.5 million.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock decreased by 15.95% to $186.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 157.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares declined by 15.68% to $9.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 321.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $144.6 million.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock declined by 13.16% to $16.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 237.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares fell 12.73% to $19.2. As of 12:30 EST, Codex DNA’s stock is trading at a volume of 42.4K, which is 6.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $541.9 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares jumped 104.6% to $62.00. Pop Culture Group shares jumped 405% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share. read more

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more