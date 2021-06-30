12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 12.79% to $4.85 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Bridgeline Digital’s trading volume reached 1.8 million shares. This is 916.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares rose 3.36% to $2.15. MMTEC’s trading volume hit 14.6K shares by close, accounting for 7.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.0 million.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares moved upwards by 3.07% to $96.5. At the close, Shift4 Payments’s trading volume reached 208.6K shares. This is 23.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $1.84. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 300 shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $6.37. This security traded at a volume of 2.0K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.9 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock increased by 1.55% to $0.57. Sonim Technologies’s trading volume hit 16.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
Losers
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 9.76% to $1.85 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Verb Tech’s trading volume hit 634.4K shares by close, accounting for 33.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.2 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 8.79% to $2.18. At the close, Exela Technologies’s trading volume reached 4.4 million shares. This is 51.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $129.0 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock fell 5.32% to $10.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 489.7K, accounting for 3.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.4 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares fell 3.78% to $1.53. UTStarcom Holdings’s trading volume hit 9.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.3 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 3.25% to $2.09. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.5K shares, which is 4.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $95.8 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares declined by 3.0% to $4.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 19.5K, accounting for 0.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 million.
