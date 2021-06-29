12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares rose 43.7% to $4.11 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3 million, accounting for 231.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $188.4 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares moved upwards by 17.64% to $1.8. UTStarcom Holdings’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 218.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.1 million.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares rose 7.22% to $2.97. This security traded at a volume of 9.4K shares come close, making up 5.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.3 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 6.04% to $3.6. This security traded at a volume of 61.6K shares come close, making up 52.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock increased by 5.47% to $10.02. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.7K shares, which is 13.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $38.09. At the close, Cohu’s trading volume reached 30.5K shares. This is 5.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock declined by 11.17% to $3.42 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Qumu’s trading volume hit 62.3K shares by close, accounting for 34.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock declined by 8.96% to $7.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0 million, accounting for 692.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $98.1 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares declined by 8.32% to $16.09. This security traded at a volume of 7.3K shares come close, making up 4.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $871.6 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 7.06% to $16.08. This security traded at a volume of 4.5 million shares come close, making up 49.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.3 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock declined by 3.48% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 772, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock decreased by 2.72% to $6.82. Auddia’s trading volume hit 155.4K shares by close, accounting for 12.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
