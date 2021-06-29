12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) stock rose 79.58% to $86.2 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for QAD's stock is 41.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 8029.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. read more