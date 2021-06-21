fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.61
341.02
+ 0.47%
DIA
+ 5.34
327.62
+ 1.6%
SPY
+ 5.50
409.42
+ 1.33%
TLT
-2.21
147.94
-1.52%
GLD
+ 2.02
162.91
+ 1.22%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 21, 2021 1:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) shares increased by 5.28% to $17.45 during Monday's regular session. State Auto Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 41.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 97.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.3 million.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares increased by 3.44% to $61.48. As of 12:40 EST, Lincoln National's stock is trading at a volume of 539.0K, which is 41.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares moved upwards by 3.23% to $76.88. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 68.2K shares, making up 30.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares increased by 3.22% to $128.04. The current volume of 677.9K shares is 33.41% of Allstate's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 billion.
  • Globe Life (NYSE:GL) shares increased by 3.1% to $95.11. Globe Life's stock is trading at a volume of 289.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) stock moved upwards by 3.03% to $31.54. American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 279.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

Losers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 4.09% to $6.54 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 418.5K shares, making up 31.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 3.84% to $2.56. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 115.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 2.52% to $23.26. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 343.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares declined by 2.45% to $39.8. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.6K shares, making up 214.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.7 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares decreased by 2.3% to $4.25. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 19.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock declined by 1.85% to $101.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 791.6K, which is 34.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.

See also: The Best Liability Insurance

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) stock moved upwards by 3.05% to $24.5 during Monday's regular session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) stock increased by 3.67% to $64.36 during Monday's regular session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ: FGF) stock rose 5.44% to $7.55 during Friday's regular session. Trading read more

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares climbed 293.7% to close at $8.15 on Monday after climbing over 55% on Friday. JP Morgan, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight. read more