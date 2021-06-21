Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) shares increased by 5.28% to $17.45 during Monday's regular session. State Auto Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 41.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 97.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.3 million.

(NASDAQ:STFC) shares increased by 5.28% to $17.45 during Monday's regular session. State Auto Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 41.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 97.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.3 million. Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares increased by 3.44% to $61.48. As of 12:40 EST, Lincoln National's stock is trading at a volume of 539.0K, which is 41.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.

(NYSE:LNC) shares increased by 3.44% to $61.48. As of 12:40 EST, Lincoln National's stock is trading at a volume of 539.0K, which is 41.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares moved upwards by 3.23% to $76.88. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 68.2K shares, making up 30.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:SIGI) shares moved upwards by 3.23% to $76.88. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 68.2K shares, making up 30.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares increased by 3.22% to $128.04. The current volume of 677.9K shares is 33.41% of Allstate's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 billion.

(NYSE:ALL) shares increased by 3.22% to $128.04. The current volume of 677.9K shares is 33.41% of Allstate's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 billion. Globe Life (NYSE:GL) shares increased by 3.1% to $95.11. Globe Life's stock is trading at a volume of 289.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.

(NYSE:GL) shares increased by 3.1% to $95.11. Globe Life's stock is trading at a volume of 289.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion. American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) stock moved upwards by 3.03% to $31.54. American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 279.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

Losers

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 4.09% to $6.54 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 418.5K shares, making up 31.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 4.09% to $6.54 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 418.5K shares, making up 31.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 3.84% to $2.56. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 115.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

(NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 3.84% to $2.56. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 115.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million. Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 2.52% to $23.26. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 343.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 2.52% to $23.26. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 343.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares declined by 2.45% to $39.8. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.6K shares, making up 214.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MDWT) shares declined by 2.45% to $39.8. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.6K shares, making up 214.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.7 million. Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares decreased by 2.3% to $4.25. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 19.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.

(NASDAQ:HALL) shares decreased by 2.3% to $4.25. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 19.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock declined by 1.85% to $101.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 791.6K, which is 34.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.

See also: The Best Liability Insurance