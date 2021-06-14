12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares rose 5.54% to $25.5 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Motorcar Parts of America’s trading volume reached 17.3K shares. This is 30.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $485.9 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 2.55% to $1.99. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.2K shares, which is 2.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) stock moved upwards by 2.21% to $28.67. At the close, Petco Health and Wellness’s trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 110.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock increased by 1.99% to $3.83. This security traded at a volume of 109.2K shares come close, making up 4.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.6 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock rose 1.72% to $40.0. PLBY Group’s trading volume hit 10.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock moved upwards by 1.63% to $0.78. At the close, ToughBuilt Industries’s trading volume reached 283 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.5 million.
Losers
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock fell 5.29% to $42.8 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Vroom’s trading volume reached 57.5K shares. This is 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares fell 3.84% to $4.26. KBS Fashion Group’s trading volume hit 1.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares fell 2.79% to $12.55. FAT Brands’s trading volume hit 190 shares by close, accounting for 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.4 million.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares declined by 2.79% to $149.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.1K shares, which is 3.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 1.41% to $1.91. At the close, Dogness (Intl)’s trading volume reached 5.7K shares. This is 0.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.
- LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) shares fell 1.18% to $135.5. At the close, LCI Indus’s trading volume reached 46.8K shares. This is 26.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
