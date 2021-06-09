12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares rose 6.89% to $7.29 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, RF Industries's trading volume reached 54.3K shares. This is 85.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.