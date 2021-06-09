12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares rose 3.53% to $3.51 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 30.5K, accounting for 2.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $413.8 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock increased by 2.65% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 31.2K, accounting for 0.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $264.2 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares rose 2.22% to $6.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 900, accounting for 0.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.3 million.
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $50.53. At the close, Anaplan’s trading volume reached 107.7K shares. This is 3.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares increased by 1.77% to $595.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.0K, accounting for 0.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.3 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock rose 1.72% to $42.87. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
Losers
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares fell 5.11% to $26.57 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 12.9K shares come close, making up 2.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares decreased by 4.7% to $4.77. This security traded at a volume of 39.5K shares come close, making up 7.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.9 million.
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares declined by 4.21% to $26.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.3K, accounting for 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 2.38% to $0.64. This security traded at a volume of 14.0K shares come close, making up 0.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.4 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock declined by 2.01% to $7.83. SPI Energy’s trading volume hit 17.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.8 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock declined by 1.91% to $2.57. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 873 shares, which is 0.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.2 million.
