Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $5.08 during Monday's regular session. As

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $5.08 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 59.1K shares, making up 54.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.9 million.

(NYSE:CIA) shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $5.08 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 59.1K shares, making up 54.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.9 million. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 4.28% to $4.14. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 35.4K, which is 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 4.28% to $4.14. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 35.4K, which is 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million. BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 4.05% to $26.43. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 157.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

(NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 4.05% to $26.43. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 157.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares rose 3.87% to $15.03. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 49.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $808.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) shares rose 3.87% to $15.03. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 49.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $808.1 million. Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares increased by 3.51% to $2.71. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 705.7K, which is 114.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

(NASDAQ:OXBR) shares increased by 3.51% to $2.71. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 705.7K, which is 114.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock rose 3.2% to $90.61. The current volume of 68.9K shares is 17.87% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Losers

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 3.94% to $8.54 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr's stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 3.94% to $8.54 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr's stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) stock declined by 3.23% to $30.65. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group's stock is 4.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.7 million.

(NASDAQ:GBLI) stock declined by 3.23% to $30.65. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group's stock is 4.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.7 million. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 2.37% to $4.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.3K shares, making up 13.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 2.37% to $4.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.3K shares, making up 13.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 2.09% to $6.1. The current volume of 38.1K shares is 21.09% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.4 million.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 2.09% to $6.1. The current volume of 38.1K shares is 21.09% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.4 million. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock fell 1.96% to $82.69. As of 12:40 EST, Safety Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0K, which is 19.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:SAFT) stock fell 1.96% to $82.69. As of 12:40 EST, Safety Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0K, which is 19.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares decreased by 1.92% to $75.82. As of 12:40 EST, WR Berkley's stock is trading at a volume of 136.6K, which is 19.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.

See also: The Best Liability Insurance