12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock moved upwards by 19.95% to $8.06 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.8K shares, making up 129.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.7 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock moved upwards by 18.68% to $24.33. The current volume of 15.1 million shares is 216.94% of SemiLEDs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $98.9 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares increased by 16.11% to $7.67. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 667.7K shares, making up 82.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.3 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock rose 14.94% to $31.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 15.0 million, which is 96.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares rose 14.49% to $20.51. AudioEye’s stock is trading at a volume of 76.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.5 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares rose 13.7% to $23.02. Trading volume for Microvision’s stock is 20.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 75.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock declined by 20.97% to $7.2 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, MoSys’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million, which is 139.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock fell 9.24% to $39.4. Agora’s stock is trading at a volume of 896.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock declined by 8.77% to $2.6. As of 12:30 EST, LightPath Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 173.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.0 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock declined by 8.17% to $10.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 82.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $813.6 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock declined by 8.12% to $74.28. Trading volume for Daqo New Energy’s stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares fell 7.86% to $15.14. Trading volume for Intrusion’s stock is 217.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $266.7 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.