Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $8.52 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 33.5K, which is 99.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NYSE:WDH) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $8.62. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 541.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares rose 3.92% to $15.35. Donegal Group's stock is trading at a volume of 104 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $473.7 million.

Losers

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares fell 3.07% to $31.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 673 shares is 7.89% of Global Indemnity Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.2 million.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) shares declined by 1.96% to $88.11. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 103.9K shares, making up 51.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares fell 1.73% to $10.52. As of 12:40 EST, China Life Insurance Co's stock is trading at a volume of 579.1K, which is 98.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 billion.

