Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 1, 2021 12:45 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $8.52 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 33.5K, which is 99.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares rose 4.28% to $13.86. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.3K shares, making up 189.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $744.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $8.62. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 541.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares rose 3.92% to $15.35. Donegal Group's stock is trading at a volume of 104 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $473.7 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares moved upwards by 2.35% to $10.22. Trading volume for MBIA's stock is 170.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.4 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares rose 2.05% to $15.4. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 93.6K, which is 28.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.5 million.

Losers

  • Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares fell 3.07% to $31.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 673 shares is 7.89% of Global Indemnity Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.2 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares declined by 2.5% to $7.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.0K, which is 20.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock declined by 2.07% to $78.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 47.7K, which is 44.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $670.3 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares declined by 1.96% to $88.11. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 103.9K shares, making up 51.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares fell 1.73% to $10.52. As of 12:40 EST, China Life Insurance Co's stock is trading at a volume of 579.1K, which is 98.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 billion.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock decreased by 1.71% to $163.63. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 23.8K, which is 17.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

