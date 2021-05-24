fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.06
320.95
+ 1.85%
DIA
+ 2.29
339.76
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 4.80
410.15
+ 1.16%
TLT
+ 0.54
137.13
+ 0.39%
GLD
+ 0.31
175.73
+ 0.18%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 24, 2021 12:52 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 3.05% to $24.5 during Monday's regular session.

  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 3.05% to $24.5 during Monday's regular session. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 180.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 61.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 1.83% to $69.77. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 61.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $2.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.0K, which is 8.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 1.34% to $83.12. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 44.1K, which is 21.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock increased by 1.32% to $9.57. The current volume of 247.8K shares is 32.3% of MBIA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.5 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 1.12% to $8.09. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 718.7K, which is 36.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 3.44% to $2.37 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 766.4K shares, making up 130.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 3.4% to $8.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 668.1K, which is 19.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) stock fell 2.82% to $30.42. American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 134.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares fell 2.34% to $31.64. The current volume of 19.7K shares is 22.28% of United Fire Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $794.9 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 2.22% to $4.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6K shares, making up 33.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares decreased by 1.91% to $4.11. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 15.11% of Genworth Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

See also: The Best Liability Insurance

