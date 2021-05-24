Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 3.05% to $24.5 during Monday's regular session.

Gainers

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 3.05% to $24.5 during Monday's regular session. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 180.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 61.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 3.44% to $2.37 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 766.4K shares, making up 130.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

