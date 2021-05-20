12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares rose 5.97% to $330.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.4K, accounting for 24.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $6.8. At the close, Superior Industries Intl’s trading volume reached 14.3K shares. This is 5.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.4 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $3.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8K, accounting for 5.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $200.5 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $85.88. This security traded at a volume of 90.2K shares come close, making up 5.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares moved upwards by 2.38% to $6.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 596, accounting for 0.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $53.5 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock moved upwards by 2.12% to $2.89. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 680 shares, which is 0.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares fell 2.23% to $12.75 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 12.1K shares come close, making up 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 1.9% to $2.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.3K, accounting for 1.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $238.8 million.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock declined by 1.76% to $21.33. This security traded at a volume of 372.3K shares come close, making up 6.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 1.64% to $32.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares declined by 1.49% to $15.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 119.7K, accounting for 4.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares decreased by 1.43% to $45.02. At the close, PLBY Group’s trading volume reached 1.8K shares. This is 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
