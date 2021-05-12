12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 17.46% to $36.99 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Sonos’s trading volume reached 1.8 million shares. This is 61.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock moved upwards by 12.39% to $39.8. This security traded at a volume of 335.5K shares come close, making up 13.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares rose 6.66% to $72.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.0K, accounting for 15.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $2.73. This security traded at a volume of 122.8K shares come close, making up 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $932.0 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock moved upwards by 5.01% to $38.4. This security traded at a volume of 73.7K shares come close, making up 3.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 4.59% to $7.74. At the close, Shift Technologies’s trading volume reached 150.2K shares. This is 9.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $651.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares fell 11.77% to $10.12 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9 million shares, which is 67.87 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares fell 11.38% to $38.8. Poshmark’s trading volume hit 454.7K shares by close, accounting for 69.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock decreased by 11.18% to $17.8. At the close, ThredUp’s trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 178.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) stock declined by 3.68% to $112.7. Jack In The Box’s trading volume hit 6.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 2.44% to $1.6. At the close, Remark Hldgs’s trading volume reached 8.5K shares. This is 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $159.8 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares fell 1.89% to $3.65. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 711 shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.2 million.
