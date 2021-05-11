12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $20.64 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7 million, accounting for 40.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) stock moved upwards by 4.24% to $32.15. This security traded at a volume of 2.0K shares come close, making up 3.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock moved upwards by 2.44% to $9.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.9K, accounting for 1.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares rose 2.02% to $403.0. At the close, Intuit’s trading volume reached 24.6K shares. This is 1.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $110.3 billion.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock moved upwards by 1.95% to $93.77. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 103.0K shares, which is 13.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares increased by 1.58% to $18.0. This security traded at a volume of 4.7K shares come close, making up 0.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 15.0% to $0.53 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 450.1K, accounting for 22.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares declined by 13.87% to $3.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0K, accounting for 0.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 4.2% to $8.45. This security traded at a volume of 47.3K shares come close, making up 1.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 3.33% to $2.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.3K, accounting for 0.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 2.59% to $0.9. Color Star Technology’s trading volume hit 5.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $81.3 million.
- Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) stock fell 2.38% to $30.8. Jamf Holding’s trading volume hit 105.3K shares by close, accounting for 22.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.