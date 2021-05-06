12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock moved upwards by 8.77% to $6.2 during Thursday’s after-market session. Nortech Systems’s trading volume hit 605 shares by close, accounting for 4.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares increased by 7.12% to $74.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 615.6K shares, which is 13.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares increased by 6.93% to $76.31. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 134.9K shares, which is 3.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock moved upwards by 6.33% to $138.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 89.2K shares, which is 6.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $11.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.2K shares, which is 1.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 4.8% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 19.3K, accounting for 2.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.2 million.
Losers
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock declined by 12.98% to $86.09 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 78.6K shares come close, making up 8.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares decreased by 11.66% to $37.15. This security traded at a volume of 143.6K shares come close, making up 12.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock decreased by 4.14% to $3.48. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 427.9K shares, which is 66.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $181.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock fell 3.47% to $46.51. Teradata’s trading volume hit 232.9K shares by close, accounting for 8.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares fell 3.12% to $25.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 95.0K shares, which is 5.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 2.92% to $1.0. This security traded at a volume of 7.0K shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.
