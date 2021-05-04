12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock rose 11.91% to $4.79 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 353.5K, accounting for 58.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares rose 7.04% to $12.01. This security traded at a volume of 9.3K shares come close, making up 3.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares rose 4.69% to $58.83. At the close, Lyft's trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 19.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) stock rose 3.4% to $94.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.0K shares, which is 16.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) shares moved upwards by 2.75% to $14.9. At the close, KAR Auction Services's trading volume reached 206.8K shares. This is 8.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock increased by 2.11% to $54.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 210.8K, accounting for 1.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.2 billion.
Losers
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock declined by 4.17% to $169.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. JB Hunt Transport Servs's trading volume hit 44.8K shares by close, accounting for 7.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion.
- Systemax (NYSE:SYX) shares declined by 3.9% to $41.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.8K shares, which is 6.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 2.04% to $2.41. This security traded at a volume of 6.5K shares come close, making up 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares declined by 1.93% to $31.51. This security traded at a volume of 98.1K shares come close, making up 2.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 billion.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares decreased by 1.73% to $42.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 41.4K, accounting for 2.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock decreased by 1.55% to $8.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 96.8K shares, which is 0.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
