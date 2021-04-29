Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock increased by 3.82% to $110.84 during Thursday's

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock increased by 3.82% to $110.84 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Cincinnati Financial's stock is 393.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CINF) stock increased by 3.82% to $110.84 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Cincinnati Financial's stock is 393.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) shares rose 3.52% to $14.39. The current volume of 153.8K shares is 81.4% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:UVE) shares rose 3.52% to $14.39. The current volume of 153.8K shares is 81.4% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares increased by 3.04% to $169.05. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 53.3% of Chubb's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $76.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NYSE:CB) shares increased by 3.04% to $169.05. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 53.3% of Chubb's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $76.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares increased by 2.81% to $77.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 108.0K shares, making up 45.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:SIGI) shares increased by 2.81% to $77.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 108.0K shares, making up 45.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares moved upwards by 2.48% to $51.14. The current volume of 276.5K shares is 46.99% of Assured Guaranty's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

(NYSE:AGO) shares moved upwards by 2.48% to $51.14. The current volume of 276.5K shares is 46.99% of Assured Guaranty's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) shares rose 2.3% to $19.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.0K shares, making up 29.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.1 million.

Losers

Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares fell 7.21% to $15.59 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 61.46% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

(NASDAQ:TIRX) shares fell 7.21% to $15.59 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 61.46% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 5.79% to $9.28. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 836.4K, which is 41.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 5.79% to $9.28. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 836.4K, which is 41.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 5.06% to $2.1. The current volume of 89.8K shares is 12.55% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 5.06% to $2.1. The current volume of 89.8K shares is 12.55% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 3.07% to $4.58. The current volume of 401 shares is 3.91% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 3.07% to $4.58. The current volume of 401 shares is 3.91% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million. Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 2.79% to $22.73. The current volume of 110.3K shares is 5.25% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

(NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 2.79% to $22.73. The current volume of 110.3K shares is 5.25% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares decreased by 2.13% to $3.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9K shares, making up 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.

See also: The Best Liability Insurance