fbpx
QQQ
-0.45
339.45
-0.13%
DIA
+ 0.66
337.84
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 0.62
416.97
+ 0.15%
TLT
-0.75
139.48
-0.54%
GLD
-1.23
168.14
-0.73%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 29, 2021 12:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock increased by 3.82% to $110.84 during Thursday's

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock increased by 3.82% to $110.84 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Cincinnati Financial's stock is 393.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) shares rose 3.52% to $14.39. The current volume of 153.8K shares is 81.4% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares increased by 3.04% to $169.05. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 53.3% of Chubb's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $76.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares increased by 2.81% to $77.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 108.0K shares, making up 45.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares moved upwards by 2.48% to $51.14. The current volume of 276.5K shares is 46.99% of Assured Guaranty's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) shares rose 2.3% to $19.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.0K shares, making up 29.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.1 million.

Losers

  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares fell 7.21% to $15.59 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 61.46% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 5.79% to $9.28. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 836.4K, which is 41.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 5.06% to $2.1. The current volume of 89.8K shares is 12.55% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 3.07% to $4.58. The current volume of 401 shares is 3.91% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 2.79% to $22.73. The current volume of 110.3K shares is 5.25% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares decreased by 2.13% to $3.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9K shares, making up 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.

See also: The Best Liability Insurance

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 441 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    During Monday's morning trading, 363 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    On Friday morning, 152 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Friday's morning session saw 420 companies set new 52-week highs. read more