Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock rose 5.44% to $7.55 during Friday's regular session. Trading

Gainers

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock rose 5.44% to $7.55 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 40.3K, which is 57.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 4.96% to $6.97. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 363.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 169.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.0 million.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares increased by 4.41% to $30.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 451.9K, which is 19.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock rose 3.66% to $41.69. Employers Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 63.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares rose 3.41% to $93.63. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 951.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) shares increased by 2.98% to $31.76. As of 12:40 EST, American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 119.1K, which is 16.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

Losers

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 3.01% to $3.42 during Friday's regular session. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares decreased by 1.68% to $11.75. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 331.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock fell 1.63% to $4.53. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.8 million.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock decreased by 1.3% to $65.76. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 217.2K shares, making up 17.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares decreased by 0.97% to $28.72. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 37.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares declined by 0.62% to $51.51. As of 12:40 EST, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 37.2K, which is 24.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

