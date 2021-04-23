fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.77
330.44
+ 1.42%
DIA
+ 2.34
335.76
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 4.74
407.53
+ 1.15%
TLT
-0.38
140.77
-0.27%
GLD
-0.66
167.72
-0.39%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 23, 2021 1:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock rose 5.44% to $7.55 during Friday's regular session. Trading

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock rose 5.44% to $7.55 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 40.3K, which is 57.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 4.96% to $6.97. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 363.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 169.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.0 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares increased by 4.41% to $30.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 451.9K, which is 19.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock rose 3.66% to $41.69. Employers Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 63.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares rose 3.41% to $93.63. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 951.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) shares increased by 2.98% to $31.76. As of 12:40 EST, American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 119.1K, which is 16.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 3.01% to $3.42 during Friday's regular session. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares decreased by 1.68% to $11.75. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 331.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock fell 1.63% to $4.53. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.8 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock decreased by 1.3% to $65.76. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 217.2K shares, making up 17.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares decreased by 0.97% to $28.72. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 37.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares declined by 0.62% to $51.51. As of 12:40 EST, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 37.2K, which is 24.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

See also: Best Small Business Insurance

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares climbed 293.7% to close at $8.15 on Monday after climbing over 55% on Friday. JP Morgan, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight. read more

41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares jumped 200% to $6.21 after climbing over 55% on Friday. JP Morgan, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight. read more

33 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) rose 34% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed headline results of MTX110 Phase I DIPG study. read more

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares climbed 70.4% to close at $3.46 on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has lifted the clinical hold placed on the Company's IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial. read more